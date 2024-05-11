Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 261,755,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 270,851,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Baron Oil Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £17.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 39.47 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Baron Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baron Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baron Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.