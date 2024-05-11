Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,819,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,677. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

