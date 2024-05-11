Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,507. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

