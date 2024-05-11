Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 468,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

