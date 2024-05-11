Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

