Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.30 and a 200 day moving average of $445.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

