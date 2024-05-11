Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $36.81 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

