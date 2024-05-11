Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,334,000. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 169,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,483. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $329.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

