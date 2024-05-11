Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.74. 8,986,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,008,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $513.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

