Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,766 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 94,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,194 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $96.24. 5,326,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,890. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.