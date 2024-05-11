Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.31. 15,227,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.