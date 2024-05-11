Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

HDV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. 151,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $110.54.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.