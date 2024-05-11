Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $119.87. 720,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

