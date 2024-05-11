Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after buying an additional 2,915,141 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,887 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $133,584,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $63,971,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,534,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,841,000 after purchasing an additional 702,342 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,733,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,341. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 183.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

