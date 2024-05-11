Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 43,808 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,317. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.