Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 174.4% in April

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 174.4% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Basanite Price Performance

BASA stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

