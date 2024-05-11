Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 2.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.