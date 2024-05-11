Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 127,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,085. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1402 per share. This is a positive change from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

