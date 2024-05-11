Benchmark Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $75.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $87.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

PZZA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,684. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 731.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 58.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

