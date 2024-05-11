Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,070 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,080. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.25 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 891.02, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

