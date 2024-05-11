Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 390,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 164,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 586,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

HTRB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $33.23. 81,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

