Berger Financial Group Inc Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Arista Networks by 507.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,649,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after buying an additional 43,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,410 shares of company stock worth $96,626,954 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of ANET traded up $17.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.03. 5,518,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,839. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $316.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.