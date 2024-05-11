Berger Financial Group Inc Buys New Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,294. The firm has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

