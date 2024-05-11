Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,631. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

