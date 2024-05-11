Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $1,119,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,206,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.43. 3,413,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.26 and its 200-day moving average is $343.96. The company has a market cap of $343.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.19.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

