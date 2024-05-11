Berger Financial Group Inc Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 3.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAUG. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.2 %

UAUG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,068 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $203.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.