Berger Financial Group Inc Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after buying an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,288,000 after purchasing an additional 748,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. 1,779,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,476. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

