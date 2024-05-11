Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,091 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,032,000 after buying an additional 159,771 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

