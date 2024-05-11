Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.48. 12,356,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.46%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

