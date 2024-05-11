Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after acquiring an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 222,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,375,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,275,000 after buying an additional 159,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $14,503,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.1 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.33. The stock had a trading volume of 922,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average is $120.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.