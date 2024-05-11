Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $217,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,271,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,007,000 after purchasing an additional 117,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after buying an additional 452,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,522,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,951,000 after acquiring an additional 369,442 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE O traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $55.01. 3,859,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,464. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.19%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.