Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $241,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,108 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 787,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 548,650 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 664,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
