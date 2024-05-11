Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 132,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

