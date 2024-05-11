Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 17,039 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 953,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,183. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

