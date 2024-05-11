Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,108.83.

AutoZone stock traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,979.32. 105,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,055.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,797.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

