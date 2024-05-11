Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $45,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $45.00. 418,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,605. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.