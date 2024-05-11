Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,110 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,777,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96,819 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $108.98. 3,485,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

