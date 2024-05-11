Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,245 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.90.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

