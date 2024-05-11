Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 421 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,783,000 after acquiring an additional 829,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after acquiring an additional 549,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.5 %

BA stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.51. 3,715,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897,978. The stock has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

