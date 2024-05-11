Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 421 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,783,000 after acquiring an additional 829,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after acquiring an additional 549,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Stock Down 1.5 %
BA stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.51. 3,715,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897,978. The stock has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.77.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
