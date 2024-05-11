Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 510 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.21% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 628.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.72. 7,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.79.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

