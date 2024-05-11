Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 554 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 61,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.19. 1,217,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

