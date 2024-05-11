Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 783 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,970,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after buying an additional 2,540,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,033,000 after purchasing an additional 172,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,699,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,356,413. The stock has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

