Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.49. 1,025,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,211. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

