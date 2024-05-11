Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,407 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.71% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. 42,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1227 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

