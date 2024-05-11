Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,819,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

