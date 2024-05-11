B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 991,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,041,066 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $8.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $633.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -86.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1,556.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

