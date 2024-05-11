BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.