BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Up 1.5%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $790.83 and last traded at $790.03. 102,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 615,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $778.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $795.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $768.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,987 shares of company stock worth $55,353,400. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 138.2% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in BlackRock by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

