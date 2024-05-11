Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Up 15.7%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.73. 350,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,723,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several analysts have commented on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,242.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 100,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $246,977.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 36.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 327,281.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 379,647 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $52,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

