Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.510-2.660 EPS.

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. 1,312,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,843. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

